Gulalai Ismail condemns raids at homes of PTM activists

New York [US], Jan 09 (ANI): Human rights activist Gulalai Ismail has condemned the raids by Pakistan authorities at the homes of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) activists days ahead of a march organised by the party.

Ismail, who is herself a PTM activist, said that the administration has issued a No Objection Certificate for the event so the harassment does not make sense.

"Strongly condemn raid of police on the home of PTM activists. The administration has issued a NOC for the event so the harassment doesn't make any sense," tweeted Ismail on Wednesday.

PTM -- a political party -- which sheds light on the shortcomings of the military offences and brings to the front issues which continue to plague the locals, including enforced disappearances and fake encounters by the state. The movement headed by Manzoor Pashteen has now become another challenge for the Pakistani Army, whose heavy-handed techniques to crush the movement has failed miserably.

In blatant attempt to muzzle voice, its activists are regularly targeted by the authorities and subjected to arrests and false cases.

Gulalai, who was forced to flee Pakistan after being accused of treason, is currently living in the United States and has sought asylum in the country.

Ismail managed to escape Pakistan to seek political asylum in the United States in September after being accused of treason. She reached the US months after she was arrested and released for holding a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club in Islamabad. (ANI)

