Gunman, 2 people killed in Florida navy base shootout

Florida [USA], Dec 6 (ANI): A gunman went on a shooting spree at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, killing two people and injured several others on Friday, according to authorities.

The shooting is over, according to the Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff's Office, and the shooter is dead, CNN reported.

Baptist Health Care received at least five people from the shootout, as per spokeswoman Kathy Bowers, who had no update about their conditions.

The US Navy tweeted that an "unknown number" of wounded people were taken to local hospitals.

During the active shooter situation, the gates to the naval station were "secured", according to the base's Facebook page.

The Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, as per the facility's site. (ANI)

