Guyana receives 80,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India

Georgetown [Guyana], March 7 (ANI): Guyana on Sunday received 80,000 doses of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.

"Guyana Prime Minister Mark Phillips and High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr KJ Srinivasa receive Indian gift of 80,000 doses of MadeInIndia COVISHIELD vaccines - a testimony of India's hand of friendship VaccineMaitri," India in Guyana wrote in a tweet.

In a tweet, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also informed that Guyana has receives Made in India vaccines.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "A kinship across oceans. Guyana receives Made in India vaccines."

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in Guyana has reached 8,772. As many as 200 people have lost their lives due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.



India, a world pharmacy, is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and is emerging as a key supplier of the vaccines to over 70 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)







