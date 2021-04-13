'Happy new year my beloved India': American Singer Mary Millben greets Indians on traditional New Year

By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], April 13 (ANI): American and Hollywood Actress Singer Mary Millben shared greetings with the people of India on the occasion of the traditional new year.

On Monday, the singer released a YouTube clip of her wishes that opened with the chanting of a mantra in Sanskrit followed by a message to India and the Indian communities worldwide.



As a singer Mary and her craft are rooted in cultural diplomacy. The American singer has become a global voice in promoting peace and friendship through cultural engagement and using music as a tool to unite and heal the world.

And in the message to India, Mary shared prayers for the country as it enters another phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

" During today's chanting, I lifted prayers for India, communities across the world, and I will continue to pray for your safety," Mary said in her video message.

Milben has been studying Hindi and Indian culture from Dr Moxraj who served as a cultural diplomat at the Embassy of India in Washington DC.

"Mary is deeply influenced by the great culture of India and as her teacher of the Hindi language, I am pleased to know about her passion and love for India," Moxraj told ANI.

After touching the hearts of many Indians with her performance of the Indian national anthem for the 74th Anniversary of India Independence Day in August last year, Mary continued to charm her fans by releasing a video of her singing Om Jai Jagdish Hare for Diwali.

Mary not just comfortably croons the Hindi and Sanskrit lyrics but also dives deep into Indian tradition. The Oklahoma native that went viral on social media is now a known voice in India.

Mary Millben is one of the world's most celebrated voices having performed for three consecutive US Presidents (President George W Bush, President Barack Obama, and President Donald Trump), international royalty, and world leaders.

In addition, Millben has been featured at The White House, the United States Congress, the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), 2016 RIO Olympic Ceremony for Team USA Fencing, Off-Broadway, and in concert halls worldwide.

Millben is also a former White House presidential appointee to President George W. Bush and Global Ambassador for Education Africa. (ANI)