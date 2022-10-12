Hardeep Puri meets Schlumberger CEO, discusses ways to further collaboration with Indian exploration, production firms

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri met the CEO of Schlumberger, Olivier Le Peuch, and discussed ways to further collaborate between the oilfield services firm and Indian exploration and production companies.

Taking to Twitter, Puri said, "Met Olivier Le Peuch CEO-Schlumberger again after Adipec last year to discuss ways to further collaboration between Schlumberger & Indian E&P companies in areas of better analysis & marketing of Indian geological data apart from regular participation in oilfield services business."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Puri met Octavio Simoes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tellurian, a natural gas company, and exchanged notes on the opportunities for Indian Oil Marketing Companies to invest in Tellurian's projects.

Taking to Twitter, Puri said, "Met Octavio Simoes, President & CEO @TellurianLNG again after #Gastech. We exchanged notes on the evolving gas markets & opportunities for Indian OMCs to invest in Tellurian's projects in the US."

Puri, who is in the US since October 6, had met with another natural gas company, Exxon Mobil Corporation's, Vice President John Ardill, and discussed different ways for Exxon's participation in exploration and production sector.

Union Minister also said that Exxon has devoted 25 per cent of its supercomputing power to analyze Indian geological data & is poised to use its expertise to discover oil and gas in India.

During his visit, Puri held a few closed-door meetings for the day and even met the Indian community from different walks of life including energy, medicine, finance, manufacturing & other sectors at India House.



Earlier, Puri witnessed the signing of 4 MoUs between India's oil and gas entities and Global OFS providers and sector leaders as part of the US-India strategic clean energy partnership.

"Significant strides for the Indian Energy sector: Witnessed the signing of four MoUs between India's oil and gas entities and Global OFS providers and sector leaders as part of the US-India strategic clean energy partnership," he said in a tweet.

Giving details about the MoU, Puri said Engineers India Limited (EIL), a construction engineering company, and UOP, a leading global technology licensor, signed the agreement. Both parties are keen on collaboration across technology offerings, taking EIL-developed technologies to a global platform, enhancing petrochemical intensity, and reducing the energy footprint in Indian refineries.

"Statement of Intent signed between @IndianOilcl & @LanzaJet, a subsidiary of @LanzaTech, a leading biotech company & global leader in gas fermentation, for partnership in sustainable aviation fuels through Lanzajet's patented technology," Union Minister said in a tweet.

Puri kicked off his visit with a meeting with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. "Very pleased to welcome @HardeepSPuri to @ENERGY. His visit kicked off our Strategic Clean Energy Partnership Ministerial Meeting as India and the U.S. keep up our hard work on ensuring energy security, advancing innovation, and diversifying clean energy supplies," Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a tweet.

In Washington DC, the Minister co-chaired the USISCEP on October 7 with Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, USA.

The revamped USISCEP was launched in accordance with US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the Leaders' Summit on Climate held in April 2021.

The partnership continues to advance energy security and innovation; scaling up emerging clean energy technologies; and deploying technical solutions through five pillars-- Responsible Oil and Gas Pillar, Power and Energy Efficiency Pillar, Renewable Energy Pillar, Sustainable Growth Pillar, and Emerging Fuels and technologies. (ANI)

