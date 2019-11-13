FBI logo (Representative Image)
FBI logo (Representative Image)

Hate crime incidents across US reaches 16-year high: FBI

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 06:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): The number of hate crime incidents across the United States reached a 16-year high in 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Tuesday (local time), with a significant upswing in violence against Latinos outpacing a drop in assaults targeting Muslims and Arab-Americans.
The statistics released in the annual Hate Crime Statistics report are a compilation of bias-motivated incidents submitted to the FBI by 16,039 law enforcement agencies. The new report collected data from 110 fewer agencies than 2017's, The New York Times reported after citing the data.
While crimes against property were down, physical assaults against people were up, accounting for 61 per cent of the 7,120 incidents classified as hate crimes by law enforcement officials nationwide in 2018, just 55 fewer than had been reported in 2017.
Between 2016 and 2017, the FBI found a 17 per cent increase in reported incidents.
The report said there were 4,571 reported hate crimes against people in 2018, many of them in America's largest cities, involving victims from a wide range of ethnic and religious backgrounds.
The FBI defines a hate crime as a "criminal offence against a person or property, motivated in whole or in part by an offender's bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity." Victims of hate crimes can include institutions, religious organisations and government entities as well as individuals.
"The trends show more violence, more interpersonal violence, and I think that's probably reliable," James Nolan, a former FBI crime analyst, told the NYT.
Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University was further quoted as saying that the data points toward a change from young people committing vandalism and other property crimes toward more deliberate attacks on people.
"We're seeing a shift from the more casual offender with more shallow prejudices to a bit more of an older assailant who acts alone," Levin said.
"There's a diversifying base of groups that are being targeted. We're getting back to more violence," the analyst added.
Meanwhile, immigration has replaced terrorism as a top concern in the United States, according to national surveys.
The FBI said that 485 hate crimes against Latinos were reported in 2018, up from 430 in 2017. It said 270 crimes were reported against Muslims and Arab-Americans, the fewest since 2014.
Hate crimes against Latinos were at their highest level since 2010, when the unemployment rate and border crossings from Mexico were both peaking.
The new data also showed that bias against Jews comprised 57.8 per cent of reported offences motivated by religion, followed by 14.5 per cent of reported offences targeting Muslims.
Among people targeted due to sexual orientation, 59.8 per cent of reported offences involved anti-gay bias against males.
In addition, experts say that more than half of all victims of hate crimes never file a complaint with the authorities in the first place. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:08 IST

New York: Syed Akbaruddin serves langar during Guru Nanak Dev's...

New York [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): India's permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Tuesday participated in the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev held in New York.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:13 IST

Car bomb explosion in Kabul kills 7

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 13 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a car bomb explosion in Kabul on Wednesday morning, Afghan Interior Ministry said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:48 IST

Nawaz Sharif rejects Pak govt's terms for his travel abroad for...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has refused to travel abroad for his medical treatment under the conditions proposed by the government, one of which demands of him to deposit surety bonds amounting to PKR 7 billion before leaving the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:14 IST

Paris accord one-sided, economically unfair: Trump again...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Justifying United States' withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the agreement would have required Washington to support the efforts of developing countries like India and China towards fighting climate change.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 08:34 IST

US congressional caucus to hold hearing on situation in Kashmir on Nov 14

Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): A bipartisan US congressional caucus will hold a hearing on November 14 to examine the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the context of region's history.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 05:25 IST

Bolivia's Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declares herself...

La Paz [Bolivia], Nov 13 (ANI): Jeanine Anez, Bolivia's opposition lawmaker and Senate second vice-president, on Tuesday (local time), declared herself to be the country's interim president, a day after ousted leader Evo Morales resigned from the presidency.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 04:51 IST

Spain's ruling Socialists sign coalition deal with Podemos

Madrid [Spain], Nov 13 (ANI): Spain's Socialists and the far-left Unidas Podemos ("United We Can") party on Tuesday (local time) agreed to form a coalition government, just two days after a parliamentary election delivered a highly fragmented parliament.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 04:35 IST

Arctic blizzard hitting US expected to break weather records...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): A surge of frigid air from the Arctic barreling across the eastern half of the United States, unleashing snow from parts of the Midwest to the central Appalachians and interior Northeast, is expected to break records of low temperatures more typical for January tha

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 03:37 IST

Ousted Evo Morales arrive in Mexico, says 'fight continues'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Evo Morales, who resigned from the presidency under pressure from police and army after a fiercely disputed election, has flown into exile in Mexico, leaving behind a political vacuum in Bolivia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 03:03 IST

Mick Mulvaney to drop lawsuit, won't testify in impeachment inquiry

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday (local time) dropped his plans to file a lawsuit asking a federal court to decide whether he is required to testify before the Congress as part of the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump that i

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 02:32 IST

Pompeo via phone urges Iraq PM to enact reforms, tackle...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): US State Secretary Mike Pompeo in a phone call on Tuesday (local time) urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to enact reforms and tackle corruption amid a fresh wave of anti-government protests that started last month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 02:15 IST

Mission was to take down a piece of real estate about Ohio's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): The mission was to take down a piece of real estate about the size of Ohio from the control of the Islamic State (ISIS), US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday (local time), assuring that America did it incredibly successfully.

Read More
iocl