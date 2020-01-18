He should be very careful with his words: US President warns 'so-called Supreme Leader of Iran'

Washington D.C. [US], Jan 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) warned Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be "very careful" with his words.

"The so-called "Supreme Leader" of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!" the US President said in a tweet.

Earlier CNN reported that the Iranian Supreme leader leading Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years, "mocked US officials as "American clowns" and criticized France, Germany and the UK as "lackeys" of the US that can't be trusted".

The recent exchange comes days after Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq two weeks ago. Iran retaliated with strikes on US targets.

The Iranian Supreme Leader also hit out at Germany, France and the UK.

"Following the US exit from the JCPOA, the three governments started to speak nonsense but I said from the beginning that they are not trustworthy, as they will do nothing and will be at the US service," news agency IRNA quoted him as saying. (ANI)

