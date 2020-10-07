Health and safety of Executive Residence staff is of utmost importance: Melania Trump

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [USA], October 7 (ANI): After US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the office of the First Lady on Tuesday said that the health and safety of the Executive Residence staff was of utmost importance to the Trump family.

"The health and safety of the Residence staff is of the utmost importance to the First Family. Since March, the Residence has adopted hospital-grade disinfection policies, had White House Medical Unit lead coronavirus workshops so staff could have their concerns addressed, significantly reduced staff, and encouraged maximum teleworking. The Residence also installed additional sanitization and filtration systems throughout the Executive Mansion," the official statement reads.



The statement mentioned the various precautionary measures undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In March, similar sanitization and filtration systems were provided to each Residence employee to be used in their homes to further protect them and their family members. In the beginning of April, all Residence staff were required to wear masks at all times. Residence staff in direct contact with the First Family are tested daily, with support staff tested every 48 hours," further read the statement.

Melania Trump's office further said that in addition to support from the Medical Unit, the Residence has also hired independent health consultants who are available to check on staff and their families, facilitating ancillary testing as needed. The Residence has also hired a 'well-being' consultant, which staff members can speak to anonymously, specifically to focus on mental health concerns.

"With the recent positive results of the President and First Lady, staff wear full PPE and continue to take all necessary precautions, which include updated procedures to protect against cross-contamination," the statement added.

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.(ANI)

