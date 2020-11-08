He'll be a president for all families: Jill Biden on husband's election triumph

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): US Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden on Saturday celebrated her husband's victory in the US Presidential elections by sharing a picture of the couple holding a placard with a carefully positioned hand.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Jill said: "He will be a President for all of our families."

In the picture, the couple is seen holding a placard that read: "Dr and Vice President Biden live here", with the former second lady's hand covering the word 'Vice' to display support for her husband.

The former Vice President also wore a hat that said -- 'We Just Did."

With Biden's victory, Jill, who has been an educator for decades, will become the First Lady of the United States.



According to the Hill, Jill played an active role in Joe's campaign trail, hosting both in-person and virtual events across the country.

Jill, an English professor with four degrees, will become the first professor FLOTUS, according to CNN.

The couple married on June 17, 1977, at the United Nations Chapel in New York City and has one daughter together, Ashley Blazer, who was born in 1981.

The President-elect had lost his first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi, while his sons Hunter and Beau were critically injured in a car accident.

Biden on Saturday (local time) became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States. (ANI)

