Here are the future first dogs of America - Champ and Major Biden

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): As Democratic candidate, Joe Biden clinches United States presidency in the elections, the former Vice President and his wife Jill Biden will bring some 'paw-licy' advisors - their German shepherds -- Champ and Major -- as they move in the White House.

The two soon-to-become first dogs of the United States are going to revive a tradition that goes back to George Washington, who was the first President to have a dog, after the White House was pet-free for four years, reported New York Post.

Last week, Joe had tweeted a video of Trump at a rally asking, "How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?...I don't feel good," accompanied by the comment, "Let's put dogs back in the White House," and "Champ and Major for DOTUS."

Champ was a gift from Joe to Jill after the 2008 election when he became the US Vice President.

The pup also made an appearance in one of Joe's campaign videos where he urged people to vote.



However, the former Vice President had received some backlash for not rescuing a dog, as he had purchased Champ from a Pennsylvania breeder.

In 2018, the family decided to adopt Major after their daughter Ashley sent her father a picture from the Delaware Human Association.

As per New York Post, at least 30 presidents have had dogs, starting with Washington. However, President Trump does not have any pets.

On the other hand, Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect, does not have a dog but is on record as being pro-canine.

Biden on Saturday (local time) became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.

Harris became the first female vice president, and the first black and Asian-American Vice President. (ANI)

