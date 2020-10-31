Here's what you need to know about US Presidential Polls 2020

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): With only four days remaining for the much-awaited 2020 election, US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are going all guns blazing to win the White House for next four years.

The upcoming presidential election is going to be markedly different from the previous presidential elections, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the relations between the US and China being the key talking points of the election campaigns.

The political scenario in the country has also been chaotic after Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

Due to the pandemic situation, voting logistics have been heavily impacted. Moreover, 23 states have expanded mail, absentee or early voting so that people can vote without fear of catching the virus, meaning 84 per cent of American voters now have the option to vote by mail.

Meanwhile, the numbers for this year's pre-election voting in the presidential election in the US have surpassed those of the 2016 poll.

According to the New York Times, although many winners may quickly be evident on election night, the increase in mail voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to push back the release of full results in many key states.

Here is what you need to know:

The timings

While the timings for opening and closing of polling stations vary in different states and cities, most polls would begin around 6 am on November 3.

According to New York Times, the closing times of polling stations in Kentucky and Indiana would be 6 pm, the polls in Florida will close at 7 pm, Pennsylvania and Michigan will close their polls at 8 pm, and finally, the polls in Wisconsin and Arizona will be closed at 9 pm.

The result

Each state in the US will begin to certify the results of ballots from November 10, which can be delayed. Each state, except California, has to complete the process of certification by December 8.

Following the certification of ballots, electors will formally cast their votes on December 14 and sent them to the capital, Washington.

To win the presidency, either Trump or Biden must acquire over 50 per cent of the electoral college vote, which are 538 in total. Therefore, each candidate must get a minimum of 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.

The winner of the presidential race will assume office on January 20, 2021. (ANI)