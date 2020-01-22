Hillary Clinton extends all-out support to Democrats' eventual presidential nominee

Washington DC [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): Hillary Clinton on Tuesday (local time) said that she will support the Democratic Party's eventual presidential nominee, hours after she declined to answer whether she would endorse Bernie Sanders if he ends up winning the party's nomination for the upcoming elections later this year.

"I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views," Clinton tweeted. "But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee," she said.



According to CNN, in an upcoming docuseries, Clinton has blasted Sanders saying, "He was in Congress for years. He had one senator to support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done."

The comments come at a time when the presidential election is approaching, and Sanders' core campaign appeal revolves around him, being a political outsider and seeking to bring about a radical change.

Reacting to Clinton's remarks, Sanders said in a statement that his focus was President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

"Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history," Sanders said.

Clinton's latest comment clears up an earlier remark from the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate that highlighted the friction between her and Sanders years after their party fight in that year's presidential race. (ANI)

