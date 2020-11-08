Honoured, humbled by American people's trust in me: Joe Biden

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): US Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday said that he was honoured and humbled by the trust placed in him by the American people and that it was time for the country to unite.

Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 8 pm ET (6:30 am IST).



In a statement, the former Vice President said: "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

He also stated that now that the campaign was over, it was time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind and come together as a nation. "It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do if we do it together."

Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated 45th US President Donald Trump in a closely contested election.

He is also the oldest President of the country at the age of 78. (ANI)

