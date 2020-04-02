Hope Indian engineers succeed in making low-cost ventilator to fight COVID-19: US senior official

Washington [US], April 02 (ANI) The United States expressed hope that Indian engineers will succeed in making a low-cost ventilator which is a potential game-changer for coronavirus which has claimed over 46,000 lives worldwide.

"We are cheering on these Indian engineers as they race to build a low-cost ventilator -- a potential game-changer for #COVID19. W/ support from @MIT engineers & production advice from a US-based company, we hope this invention succeeds & can eventually be produced at scale," State SCA said in a tweet attributed to Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells.

As the coronavirus crisis accelerates, the shortages of ventilators are a cause of concerns around the world.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 921,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 46,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

