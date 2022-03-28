'Hopeful' that Taliban will reverse ban on girls' education decision: US special envoy

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 28 (ANI): The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West said he was hopeful that the Taliban will reverse their decision over banning teenage girls from going to schools and allowing them to get an education.

Speaking at Doha Forum on Saturday West added that he hoped to witness the Taliban announcing all Afghan girls going back to schools in the coming days, Khaama Press reported.

The special representative accused the Taliban of breaching the promises they had made to the Afghan people, as per Khaama Press.

"I believe hope is not lost. I've talked to a lot of Afghans here who also believe that. I'm hopeful that we will see a reversal of this decision in the coming days," US special envoy said.

Earlier, the Taliban regime issued a decree banning female students above grade six from participating in their classes. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.



Dozens of female students in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul took to the streets demanding the Taliban regime to withdraw its decision to ban girls from attending school above the sixth grade.

Chanting the slogans of "education is our absolute right," the protestors called for the reopening of schools for girls in grades 7-12 across Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

According to HRW, women and girls are blocked from accessing health care as well. Reports suggest that women and girls facing violence have no escape route.

Allowing girls into schools and other educational institutes has been one of the main demands of the international community.

The majority of countries have refused to formally recognize the Taliban amid worries over their treatment of girls and women and other human rights issues. (ANI)

