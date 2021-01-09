House Democrats barreling toward impeachment of Trump for second time

Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): House Democrats are planning to introduce several articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in his inciting a mob of his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday to halt a Congress session certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

According to The Hill, House Democrats were holding a conference call Friday afternoon to discuss Wednesday's assault on the Capitol and the proper response to Trump's actions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced her anger at the President. "The President chose to be an insurrectionist... Impeachment encourages conversation on the 25th Amendment. That's picked up a lot of steam... How we go forward is a subject for this caucus," she said.

She has plenty of support from within her caucus, where members are lining up for the opportunity to hold Trump formally accountable for encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol.

CNN shared a portion of the articles of impeachment that will be formally introduced by House Judiciary Democrats on Monday.



"President Trump's conduct on January 6, 2021 was consistent with his prior efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. Those prior efforts include, but are not limited to, a phone call on January 2, 2021, in which President Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ''find'' enough votes to overturn the Georgia presidential election results and threatened Mr Raffensperger if he failed to do so," said one article.

"In all of this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," it added.

"Wherefore President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States," further said the article.

The aggressive push to impeach Trump for the second time in just 14 months comes after a chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. Four people died in the ensuing scuffle.

Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote.

Following the violence, Trump in a video address condemned the incident and conceded to Biden, later saying that millions of those who voted for him would have "a giant voice long into the future" and they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way.

Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have already called for Vice President Mike Pence to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. (ANI)

