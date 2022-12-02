House Judiciary Republicans delete Kanye tweet after antisemitic rant

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): The Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee deleted a controversial tweet that seemingly expressed support for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper openly heaped praises on Adolf Hitler.

"Kanye. Elon. Trump," the tweet appeared to be a statement of support for the rapper after he was suspended from Instagram and Twitter for several antisemitic posts, The Hill reported.

"Kanye. Elon. Trump." the House Judiciary GOP wrote in the Oct. 7 tweet.

However, another clip of the rapper's interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson with the comment "MUST WATCH," and a photo of Ye and Trump embracing remain visible on the Twitter account, according to The Hill.

Earlier, the Republicans loved those posts but since the interview of Ye with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones appeared, all the likeness evaporated.

During the interview, Kanye said he sees good things in Hitler, as per New York Post.

"I see good things about Hitler, also," said Kanye during the interview.



"Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," he added.

"I was thinking about Satan," he continued. "Whether it's the Zionists or Hitler -- it's not the person. It's Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces."

New York Post reported that Kanye further said, "The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world."

"Meanwhile, there's all of these things that are happening."

The rapper then read anti-Semitic jokes made by a comedian about Ben Shapiro, the conservative commentator and podcast host, as per The Post.

He looked at his phone and read the joke, "Shapiro can tell just how much change is in your pocket from hearing a jingle."

On the show, Kanye appeared alongside Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist commentator who also mentioned anti-Jewish conspiracies. Nick is working for Kanye's 2024 presidential campaign, as per The Post.

Kanye and Nick dined with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida's Palm Beach last week, which again sparked major outrage. (ANI)

