Enthusiastic people of the Indian diaspora danced on the Bhangra beats ahead of Howdy Modi! event in Houston on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Houston: Amid euphoric atmosphere, thousands await PM Modi's arrival at 'Howdy, Modi!' event

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:47 IST

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): Reverberating with the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Houston's NRG stadium is all jam-packed with enthusiastic India-American's as the audience waits for the arrival of Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump at the mega-event 'Howdy, Modi!'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will be sharing the stage today to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans during the 'Howdy, Modi!' event which has been envisioned on the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Future" and would focus on strengthening the India-US relationship.
In run-up to the event, volunteers were seen engrossed in giving a final-touch to preparations at the event venue.
"Just like all of us, President Trump will also be attending this event to listen to PM Modi. Over 50,000 people are looking forward to watch and listen to our Prime Minister. This is a historic event and we do not have any words to express how we feel like a volunteer to be a part of this event," said a volunteer at the event.
Echoing similar sentiment, another volunteer added, "I expect that people who are coming to attend this event will have a good time. PM Modi and President Donald Trump will also be here and this will be a historic event."
According to the volunteers, a circular was forwarded to them via email to cover the topics which PM Modi might cover today during the event.
"I am very excited about the event, this event is one of a kind in the world that PM Modi will be attending," said Mahesh Shah, a participant at the event.
Ahead of the event, a Punjabi troupe was also seen enthralling the crowd as they played dhols and danced over its beats, with more members from the audience also joining-in with excitement.
The mega event will witness leaders of the two largest democracies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, sharing a stage before the largest gathering ever -- over 50,000 Indian-Americans -- for an elected foreign leader visiting the US.
The roughly three-hour-long event is being organised at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US.
The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations. (ANI)

