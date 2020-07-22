Houston Police, Fire officials responding to reports of documents being burned at Consulate General of China

Houston [US], July 22 (ANI): Police and fire officials in Houston are responding to reports that documents are being burned in courtyard of Consulate General of China in Houston, NBC News reported cited Houston Police Department.

Houston police said they began receiving the reports that documents were being burned just after 8 p.m.

As per reports, Houston fire officials confirmed they are responding to the scene and HPD officials were needed for traffic control in the area. (ANI)

