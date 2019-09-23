Congressman Steny Hoyer welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his opening remarks at the Howdy Modi! event. (Photo/ANI)
Houston: US Congressman welcomes PM Modi at Howdy Modi! event

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:17 IST

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): Over 22 members of the US Congress and Governors of states shared the stage at the ''Howdy Modi! mega-event and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.
The Prime Minister was joined mostly by Republicans, a few Democrats, including senior Congressman Steny Hoyer of Maryland state and Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois.
Congressman Hoyer welcomed the Prime Minister delivering opening remarks wherein he focused mostly on the US-India relations.
As reported by ANI earlier, Senior Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman did not attend the event. This comes as surprise for many as the California Democrat had urged his Congressional colleagues to attend Modi's public address.
Critics say this came after the White House had announced that President Donald Trump will participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public address on September 22 to showcase the strength of Indo-US partnership.
"When President (Donald) Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, we will hear much about the friendship between the American and Indian peoples," the 77-year-old leader said in an opinion piece in Houston Chronicle.
US Senator and Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders too expressed his views on Sunday that the Modi-Trump rally is happening in Houston at a time when Kashmir remains under lockdown.
Bernie Sanders even took to Twitter just hours before President Donald Trump went on stage with Prime minister Modi tweeted 'When Donald Trump stays silent in the face of religious persecution, repression and brutality, the dangerous message this sends to autocratic leaders around the world is: "Go ahead, you can get away with it."
One of the first democrats to back out was US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, a member of the Democratic Party of the United States. Gabbard clarified that she won't be able to present at the event due to prior commitments related to her scheduled presidential campaigns but extended a warm welcome to Modi.
The first of its kind event is being held in honour of Prime Minister Modi, who is currently on a week-long official trip to the United States to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other official engagements. (ANI)

