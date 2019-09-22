'Howdy, Modi!': Baloch, Pashtun protestors gather outside venue, urge PM Modi to help

Texas [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Baloch and Pashtun protestors gathered outside the NRG stadium, where 'Howdy, Modi!' - the community event to welcome Narendra Modi - is being held and urged the Indian Prime Minister to help them in their struggle against Pakistani establishment.

The protesters strongly condemned Pakistan for abducting and killing innocent Baloch and Pashtun people. They held placards and posters reading "Support Pashtun," "Pakistan Stop Hindu Holocaust", "Free Balochistan" and "Pakistan is a terrorist state".

Human rights activists from various Baloch and Pashtun organisations have been continuing their campaigns around the world to highlight the worsening human rights situation in Pakistan and regions illegally occupied by it.

For long, Pakistan's establishment has been criticised over its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by international bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue.

According to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, an entity established by the Pakistani government, about 5,000 cases of enforced disappearances have been registered since 2014. Most of them are still unresolved.

Independent local and international human rights organisations put the numbers much higher. Around 20,000 have reportedly been abducted only from Balochistan, out of which more than 2,500 have turned up dead as bullet-riddled dead bodies, bearing signs of extreme torture.

Before being elected as Prime Minister, Imran Khan had admitted in multiple interviews about the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agencies in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and vowed to resign if he was unable to put an end to the practice, holding those involved responsible. (ANI)

