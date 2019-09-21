'Howdy Modi!' event sign of growing influence of Indo-Americans, their contribution to US: Organisers

Houston [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the 'Howdy Modi!' event is a sign of the growing influence of Indo-Americans and their invaluable contribution to the US, the organisers of the event, Texas India Forum said.

"With the leaders of world's largest and oldest democracies sharing the stage at 'Howdy Modi!' event, they will have the unique opportunity to showcase the growing US-India geopolitical partnership which some would argue is committed to advancing global peace and prosperity through entrepreneurship, hard work and sacrifice of the people of both the nations. The presence of these two leaders is also a sign of the growing influence of Indo-Americans and their invaluable contributions to Texas and the US," a spokesperson for the Texas India Forum (TIF) said here on Friday (local time).

"The audience will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the pope. It will be a history-making audience of over 50,000 Indian Americans and we are very proud of the numbers. It is a celebration of the culture of the unity of America and India," the spokesperson said.

The speeches from Modi and Trump will be preceded by a 90-minute cultural programme and will be broadcast live in Hindi, English and Spanish to over two billion people all across the world.

"Its a 90-minute cultural programme of music and dance featuring close to 400 artists and also from over the US. 'Howdy Modi' is about the unity of culture more than anything else and it will bring, we hope US-India and Texas closer than ever," the organisers said.

However, they refused to divulge which of the two leaders will be speaking first. Let that be an element of surprise, they said when asked about it.

"The Indian Prime Minister's visit to Houston is also a reflection of growing economic ties between India and Texas. Texas accounts for 10 per cent of India-US trade. Houston too has growing engagement with India. India is the fourth largest trading partner of Houston today, just behind Brazil, China and Mexico. It also has the largest influx of Indian population and investment," the TIF spokesperson said.

Howdy Modi is a community summit organised by the tremendous contribution of over 600 organisations, 1000 volunteers and. The event some believe might be the largest volunteer-driven community summit hosted in the US to date.

"The summit tells us the story of enterprise and the sacrifice of the Indian American community. As most of you would know, the Indian American community is the most highly educated and the most affluent community in the US. Its also a community now that is recognised for service across all fields including US military, medicines and education," the TIF spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as "a vibrant land of opportunities".

The Prime Minister will have a stopover at Germany for a short time span before flying to New York where he will be following a packed schedule of events.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister provided with the detailed the itinerary of his visit to the US where he will interact with CEOs of leading energy companies, besides attending a community event in Houston and addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with US President Donald Trump and will review the bilateral relations in order to bring even more benefits to both countries and its people.

Modi will also be honoured with the Global Goalkeepers Goals Award 2019 from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"In Houston, I look forward to my meeting with and address to the Indian-American community. Their success in diverse fields, their contribution to the US in various walks of life, their strong bonds with India and their role as a living bridge between our two democracies is a source of pride for us," he said in a reference to the "Howdy Modi event", where Trump will also be present.

He will also be meeting the Sikh diaspora who will present a memorandum and will also honour the Prime Minister.

The 'Howdy, Modi!' event, the organisers said will be the largest gathering for an elected foreign leader other than the Pope. (ANI)

