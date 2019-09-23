Deputy Director of the Asia programme Micheal Kugelman (Photo/ANI)
Deputy Director of the Asia programme Micheal Kugelman (Photo/ANI)

'Howdy, Modi' gave push to US, India relations struggling due to commercial tensions'

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:26 IST

Annapolis [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Deputy Director of the Asia programme, Micheal Kugelman, on Sunday said that the "Howdy, Modi" event gave major push to the US and India relations which had been struggling due to "commercial tensions" in the recent months.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston, Texas at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event which was also attended by US President Donald Trump.
"The objective of the event was to solidify the support Narendra Modi has from Indian-Americans. It gave a major push to the US and Indian relations which had been struggling due to commercial tensions in the recent months," Kugelman said.
He said that the two leaders, during the event, emphasized their shared concerns on terrorism in Pakistan.
Kugelman, however, asserted that Trump used the event to make an appeal to a "key voting constituencies", consisting of Indo-American community.
The community summit, the first of its scale, was held in honour of Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.
The camaraderie shared by the two leaders came to the fore during Sunday's event, right from Modi walking with Trump to the event's stage upon the US President's arrival at the stadium to the victory lap taken by Modi-Trump, hand in hand, towards the end of the community summit. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:32 IST

Iran releases British oil tanker seized in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran [Iran], Sep 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Sunday released Stena Impero, the British oil tanker seized more than two months ago in the Strait of Hormuz for "maritime violations," the Iranian media reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:30 IST

Houston : With Trump on his side, PM Modi slams Pak over...

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism across the globe.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 04:47 IST

Modi hails Indian community's contribution in strengthening...

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) hailed the Indian-American community for its contributions in providing new heights and dynamics to the warm and friendly ties shared by India and the United States.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 04:45 IST

PM Modi departs for New York to attend 74th UNGA

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): After completing his engagements in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) departed for New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 04:38 IST

'Howdy, Modi' has united all countries who oppose terrorism: Manoj Tiwari

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that the "Howdy, Modi" event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump has united all the countries who oppose terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 04:33 IST

PM Modi inaugurates Gandhi Museum at a community event in Houston

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) inaugurated Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 03:14 IST

No mention of Kashmir in Trump's speech at 'Howdy Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump did not mention Kashmir in his address at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday, even though he mentioned border security and recognised India's right like America's to protect its borders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 02:34 IST

PM Modi highlights corporate tax reduction, calls for investments

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Pitching India as an attractive investment destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that norms on single-brand retail had been eased, coal mining and contract manufacturing was open for 100 per cent FDI investment and "big" reduction in corporate tax wi

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 02:28 IST

'Howdy Modi': Indo-American community cheers for PM Modi in Texas

Houston (USA), Sept 23 (ANI): Thousands of people of Indo-American community cheered as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his speech at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 02:25 IST

Trump backs India's bid to protect its borders at 'Howdy Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Lending support to India's decision of abrogating Article 370, US President Donald Trump in his address at the 'Howdy Modi!' event here on Sunday mentioned border security and recognised India's right like America's to protect its borders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:47 IST

Modi calls Trump an expert in ‘art of deal’

Texas [USA], Sep 23 (ANI):  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for calling him a “tough negotiator” and said the latter himself was an expert in the “art of deal”.

 

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:07 IST

Modi invites Trump to visit India with family

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited US President Donald Trump and his family to visit India, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.

Read More
iocl