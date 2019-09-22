Vijay Chauthaiwale, Chairman of BJP Foreign Affairs Department in conversation with ANI. Photo/ANI
Vijay Chauthaiwale, Chairman of BJP Foreign Affairs Department in conversation with ANI. Photo/ANI

'Howdy Modi' is recognition of Modi's global stature, Indian diaspora present in US: Vijay Chauthaiwale

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:44 IST

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Mega event, 'Howdy Modi!' is a recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global stature and of a vibrant Indian Diaspora present in the US, Vijay Chauthaiwale, chairman of BJP Foreign Affairs Department said on Saturday (local time).
Asserting that 'Howdy Modi' event is going to be a "historic" because for the first time any US President will be sharing a dais with a foreign head of the country in front of such a large gathering, Chauthaiwale told ANI, "This is also recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global stature. It is also recognition of a vibrant Indian Diaspora present in the United States of America."
"This is also one of the largest gatherings of any politician being addressing a crowd because generally in the US, these kinds of gatherings are very small," he said.
On being asked if this is a message for the inimical countries, Chauthaiwale said, "It will cement the ties between the two countries. It is a recognition of the growing partnership between India and the US and it is a message for not only both the countries but also to the world."
Commenting on the differences recently developed between India and US over trade issues, he said that there will be disagreements in mature friendships.
"There is no tariff war, there are some differences. No one has put sanctions on any other country. In any mature friendship, there will be some issues where there will be disagreement and both the partners are very keen to resolve it in amicable manners. I am sure that any difference will be resolved in an amicable manner," he said.
Modi, who landed in Houston, will deliver his address at 'Howdy Modi' on September 22 at the NRG stadium, which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump. Around 50,000 people from the Indian-American community are expected to attend the event. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 04:49 IST

'Saudi Arabia has several options to respond on oil facilities attacks'

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 22 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir has said that the Kingdom has several options to respond to the attacks on oil facilities which took place on September 14.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 04:21 IST

PM Modi's 'down to earth' gesture at Houston airport leaves...

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Houston to attend the 'Howdy Modi!' event left netizens impressed with his gesture when he promptly picked up flowers from the ground which fell from the bouquet given to him during the welcome ceremony at the airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:39 IST

Trump travelling to attend 'Howdy Modi!' event signifies...

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Nisha Biswal, president of US India Business Council (USIBC) on Saturday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump travelling to Texas to be a part of mega 'Howdy Modi' event signifies the importance of its relationship with India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 01:35 IST

Pakistan: Sindh Police arrests 2 suspect in murder of Hindu girl Namrita

Larkana [Pakistan], Sept 22 (ANI): Sindh Police has arrested two suspects in the murder case of Sindhi Hindu girl, Namrita Chandani.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 01:32 IST

PM Modi receives warm welcome by Indian community in Houston

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome by the Indian community upon his arrival in Houston where he is scheduled to address at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event on September 22 at the NRG Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:17 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' in New York

New York [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the UN on September 24 as part of India's commitment to boost renewable energy and combat climate change.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:12 IST

Tourists visit Tokyo's Kappabashi street to buy kitchen tools

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 21 (ANI): Foreign tourists thronged the Kappabashi street in Tokyo to buy Japanese-image tableware, and kitchen tools such as plates and chopsticks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:03 IST

PM Modi arrives Houston to attend 'Howdy, Modi' event

Texas [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived Houston where he is scheduled to address 50,000 Indian diaspora at mega 'Howdy Modi' event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:12 IST

US: 2 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Carolina

Carolina [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Two people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting early Saturday at a sports bar in Lancaster, Carolina.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:11 IST

Casio provides function calculator to students in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], Sept 21 (ANI): Ho Chi Minh is the financial capital of Vietnam with many new major development projects and Japanese companies have been actively participating and helping in the development process.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:27 IST

Protesters hold marches against President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], Sept 21 (ANI): Thousands of pro-democracy protesters on Saturday marched on the streets of Egypt demanding the resignations of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:15 IST

Geneva: Pakistani Christians hold protest march against forced...

Geneva, [Switzerland] Sept 21 (ANI): A large number of Pakistani Christians, including women and children, living in Europe have held a protest march in Geneva to demand equal rights in Pakistan.

Read More
iocl