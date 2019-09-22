Members of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora cheering for PM Modi at Houston event at NRG stadium on Sunday.
Howdy, Modi!: Kashmiri Pandit community cheers for PM Modi at Houston

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:29 IST

Houston (USA), Sep 22 (ANI): The atmosphere is euphoric at the NRG stadium Houston and it seems like every group of India-American's is attempting to outdo each other with the loudest of cheers.
Also marking their presence are the members of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora who are occupying a portion of the stadium holding banners praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Members of the group are wearing saffron T-Shirts with bold captions of 370, celebrating the Abrogation of Article 370.
Donning similar attires of orange and white T-Shirts, the group is easily grabbing attention amid the large gathering of approximately 50,000 attendees, all anxiously waiting to listen to the Indian Prime Minister and the President of United States.
Earlier in the day, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston and thanked him for the historic decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Modi acknowledged the hardships endured by the community following their exodus from their ancestral homeland back in 1989-1990 due to militancy. "You have suffered a lot, but the world is changing," said PM Modi. "We have to move ahead together and build a new Kashmir."
"I had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston," PM Modi tweeted following the interaction.
One of the members of the group kissed PM Modi's hand to thank him "on behalf of 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits" for the move. The group assured the Prime Minister of their community's full support in building a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir.
"We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the government to fulfil your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy," Surinder Kaul, a member representing Kashmiri Pandit community, told ANI.
The Prime Minister told us: You've suffered a lot together; we've to build new Kashmir. We presented him with messages the community prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that," Kaul added.
"When we talked of Article 370, he said there's a new breeze and we'll build a new Kashmir. We've hopes from the PM, we'll work with him and make Kashmir a paradise again," said Rakesh Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit.
Meanwhile, as of now, the NRG stadium is jam-packed with an enthusiastic audience with people dancing in the aisles, waving tricolours and sporting t-shirts in support of the Indian Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump will be joining the event anytime now. (ANI)

