Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump posing with a kid for selfie. Photo/ANI
Howdy-Modi: Modi-Trump pose for selfie with a kid

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:11 IST

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): In a brotherly gesture, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen posing for a selfie with hands on each other's shoulders on the request of a kid on Sunday (local time).
Trump, who was received by Modi, was also seen meeting a group of children who were dressed up in traditional attire.
The chemistry between two leaders was clearly visible when both the leaders walked towards the stage hand-in-hand.
Prior to the arrival of Modi and Trump to the mega-event -- 'Howdy Modi!, the India-US cultural harmony was showcased by around 400 artistes and community members from Texas in a well-versed performance.
The main event was preceded by a 90-minute-long music, dance, and multimedia show by 27 groups performing seamlessly to showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community.
The cultural event included cultural performances from different states of India and America. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:18 IST

PM Modi is doing great job with people of India: Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Texas [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the greatest friends of the United States and is doing a great job with the people of India, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:17 IST

Houston: US Congressman welcomes PM Modi at Howdy Modi! event

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): Over 22 members of the US Congress and Governors of states shared the stage at the ''Howdy Modi! mega-event and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:15 IST

PM welcomes US Pres for 'Howdy,Modi!', says 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar'

Houston [USA], Sept 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed Donald Trump for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event at NRG Stadium and hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:10 IST

When 'Vaishnav Jan To' reverberated at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Houston (USA), Sep 22 (ANI): Houston's NRG Stadium resonated with a soulful musical rendition of an Indian-American fusion, specially created to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which will be observed on October 2 this year.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:07 IST

EU parliamentarians, Islamic clerics back India on J-K move, slam Pak

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 22 (ANI): Several members of the European Parliament and Indian Islamic clerics on Sunday backed India's move to scrap Article 370, saying that it will bring more prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while slamming Pakistan's desperate bid to internationalise India's "

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:01 IST

Hand-in-hand, Modi-Trump take stage at 'Howdy,Modi!'

Texas [US]. Sept 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) reached NRG Stadium in Houston to attend the 'Howdy, Modi!' gala event.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:43 IST

India-USA cultural harmony mesmerises audience during 'Howdy,...

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): From Jagjit Singh's 'Hothon Se Chuu Lo Tum' to Ed Shreen's 'Shape of you', the India-US cultural harmony was showcased by around 400 artistes and community members from Texas in a well-versed performance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Tru

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:14 IST

Modi given key to Houston on arrival at 'Howdy, Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented the key to Houston city upon his arrival at the 'Howdy Modi! event here on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:13 IST

'Howdy, Modi!': Baloch, Pashtun protestors gather outside venue,...

Texas [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Baloch and Pashtun protestors gathered outside the NRG stadium, where 'Howdy, Modi!' - the community event to welcome Narendra Modi - is being held and urged the Indian Prime Minister to help them in their struggle against Pakistani establishment.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:52 IST

Houston: Verve of mammoth gathering sums up the mood of Howdy Modi!

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Amid euphoric atmosphere, the enthusiastic mammoth gathering of the Indian-American audience is all geared up to watch and listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Howdy Modi! event being organised here.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:38 IST

Wouldn't be surprised if there's some announcement today by...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): US Senator John Cornyn on Sunday told ANI here that he would not be surprised if there is "some sort of an announcement today" by US President Donald Trump.

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:38 IST

'Howdy,Modi!' : Trump looks forward to meeting 'great India...

Washington [US], Sept 22 (ANI): President Donald Trump, who is on his way for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, said he "looks forward" to meeting the "great India loving community".

