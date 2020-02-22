'Howdy Modi' team extends best wishes to Namaste Trump' event organisers

Houston [USA], Feb 22 (ANI): Ahead of US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India, the 'Howdy Modi' team on Saturday (local time) extended its best wishes to organisers of 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad.

The US President will land in Ahmedabad on February 24 and will address the "Namaste Trump" event in Motera Stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We know the level of hard work that the 'Namaste Trump' event organisers must be putting in for their summit on February 24's. We look forward to seeing the results of their labour in a few days," Jugal Malani, convener of the 'Howdy, Modi' community summit in Houston, Texas was quoted as saying, in a statement.

During his visit to the US in September last year, Modi along with Trump had addressed a crowd of around 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston.

"It was at the Howdy, Modi summit on September 22, 2019, with a packed crowd in attendance that Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited President Trump to visit India. The Texas India Forum is pleased to see that the event has continued to further US-India relations with the visit of President Trump, the first time a US President has visited India in their first term of office," the statement said.

It stated that Trump's visit to India provides another opportunity for improving the bilateral relationship between the two countries and strengthening their strategic partnership, which would be a potential boon for economic prosperity and world peace.

"A deepened commitment to an open Indo-Pacific as well as a deal to reduce existing trade barriers that would generate new jobs in both countries and surpass the current USD 145 billion in bilateral trade will be in the interest of both countries, and Texas India Forum hopes that both the Howdy, Modi and Namaste Trump events contribute to those goals," the statement further said. (ANI)