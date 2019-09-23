'Howdy,Modi!': PM, Trump greet audience hand-in-hand

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): In a never-seen-before display of camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held hands and took a lap around the NRG Stadium after the two leaders addressed the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Trump and Modi waved to enthusiastic crowds amid loud dhol beats, in the high-energy atmosphere of the venue.

After completing his speech at the event, Modi walked up to Trump and the two shook hands with utmost vigour, followed by a brief conversation.

It was then that the two leaders, hand-in-hand, walked around, greeting the roaring crowds.

The community summit, the first of its scale, was held in honour of Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

In their speeches at the event, Trump and Modi hailed Indo-US ties with the former terming the latter as one of the greatest friends of America.

On his arrival, Trump was received by Indian External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar and was later welcomed by Modi.

The Indian Prime Minister was welcomed on stage by a bipartisan congressional delegation, with the crowd chanting "Modi! Modi!". (ANI)