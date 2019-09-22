'Howdy,Modi!' : Trump looks forward to meeting 'great India loving community'

Washington [US], Sept 22 (ANI): President Donald Trump, who is on his way for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, said he "looks forward" to meeting the "great India loving community".

"Look forward to being with our great India loving community!" tweeted Trump. He will address the gathering of 50,000 Indian American community.

This is the second tweet of Trump in an hour about the event. After boarding the plane for Houston, Trump tweeted that he will be with his "friend" Modi.

"Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!" the US President had tweeted.

Replying to this, Modi wrote, " It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon."

The gala-event commenced with a cultural performance showcasing the US-India ties.

The performances ranged from classical Indian dance forms to fusion Bollywood dances, a moving acapella performance to Rabindra Sangeet and a yoga showcase. The songs were also the mixture of spiritual, traditional and modern.

The event also talked about the contribution by the Indian American community to the cultural, intellectual and social landscape of the US.

The first of its kind, the 'Howdy Modi!' event is being held at the massive NRG Stadium here, which has previously hosted the likes of Beyonce and U2.

Spirits ran high as the Indian-American community, right from children to elderly diaspora members, came together to welcome the Prime Minister, with the venue being jam-packed hours before the event's start.

Several attendees wore a customised red and white 'Howdy Modi!' shirt, while several waving Indian flags amidst the ocean of people at the mega event.

The organisers had estimated a turnout of over 50,000 people at the special event, which marked a special moment in the India-US relationship and highlighted the close ties shared by two of the largest democracies in the world.

The event marks the first out of two times Modi and the US President are slated to meet during the Prime Minister's week-long trip to the USA. (ANI)

