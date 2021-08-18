Human remains found in wheel well of military plane that departed from Kabul: US Air Force

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): Human remains were found in a C-17 Globemaster's wheel well that flew from Kabul on Sunday, the US Air Force said.

"Human remains were found in the wheel well of a C-17 Globemaster that took of from Kabul on Tuesday and landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar," US Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes after a shocking video appeared on the internet on Monday showing that at least three Afghans fell from the C-17 Globemaster soon after the plane took off from Kabul airport as they had clung to the underbelly of the plane in an attempt to flee the country.

"A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III landed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Sunday to deliver a load of equipment to support evacuation. Before the crew could offload the aircraft was surrounded by hundreds of Afghans. Due to the deteriorating situation, the crew departed the airfield as quickly as possible," the statement added.

"In addition to the videos seen online, human remains were discovered in the wheel well of C-17 after it landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar," the US Air Force said.



US officials are doing due diligence to better understand how events unfolded.

A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane had gone viral on Monday.

It appeared that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or the landing gear of the transport plane when they got flung out due to the huge G-force exerted during take-off.

At least 10 people were killed and several were injured at Kabul airport in the last two days as thousands tried to catch flights in an attempt to flee the country soon after the Taliban captured Kabul.

On Sunday, as the terror group seized Kabul, thousands of people rushed to the airport to flee the country. Officials believe that people were misinformed about the availability of flights at the airport. (ANI)

