Hundreds of New Yorkers demand US to reduce tensions with Iran amid escalation

New York [USA], Jan 10 (Sputnik/ANI): Hundreds of people took to the streets of New York on late Thursday to protest a potential US military action against Iran.

The protesters gathered in the Civic Center neighborhood in Lower Manhattan at around 6 pm (EDT) holding up signs reading "Hands off Iran," "We demand de-escalation," "Say no to war with Iran," "No war or sanctions on Iran," "Rage against war," and "We choose peace," among many others.

"We are here protesting the war against Iran and the war on the people of the world," an activist taking part in the rally told Sputnik.

Pacifists chanted "Endless wars have got to go" and "End the wars, end the fear" at the Foley Square, which has become a popular protest site, previously attaining demonstrators from the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011 and a rally dubbed "NYC Stand Against Trump" against the swearing-in ceremony of President Donald Trump in January 2017.

During Thursday's demonstration, an increased police presence has been witnessed on the site with dozens of NYPD officers maintaining public order and a helicopter flying over the square.

"No War With Iran" mass protest in New York is one of more than 360 rallies nationwide demanding the de-escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran after the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

"The US started this by attacking the Iranian (military) leader...The ball is in the US court, they should just not retaliate," another activist told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Iran launched missiles at two bases housing American troops in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani's killing. No casualties from either side were reported in the attack.

Trump announced a new wave of sanctions to be imposed immediately in his address to the nation on Wednesday as a retribution for Iran's missile strikes. (Sputnik/ANI)

