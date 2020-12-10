Hunter Biden says US attorney investigating his tax affairs

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, on Wednesday said that the US attorney's office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said in a statement issued by the Biden-Harris transition team.

The transition team in the statement also said that "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."



Since last year, the Trump-led administration has focused on Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings, including his ties to a Ukrainian company, Burisma, during his father's tenure as vice president.

During a presidential debate before the November elections, Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine.

During the debate, Trump said: "China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder: your son goes in and takes out billions of dollars, and he makes millions of dollars."

Biden defended his son and said Trump's attacks had been "totally, thoroughly discredited." (ANI)

