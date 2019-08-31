Hurricane Dorian becomes 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): The Hurricane Dorian which is moving towards Florida has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm, said National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Saturday.

The hurricane is slated to hit Florida on Monday.

According to the NHC, the "extremely dangerous" storm has maximum sustained winds near 130 mph, reported The Hill.

Terming the hurricane an 'absolute monster', US President Donald Trump, in a video, said that the White House would send federal support for local disaster relief efforts to tackle the situation.

As per Center, Dorian has already passed through the U.S. Virgin Islands and narrowly avoided Puerto Rico. Before finally reaching Florida on Monday, it is expected to hit the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday.

The Florida government has declared a state of emergency following this and urged Trump to declare a pre-landfall disaster for all of the state's 67 counties.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump cancelled his trip to Poland to monitor the situation arising out of the hurricane.

"It's something very important for me to be here. This storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed," the president said in a video posted on his official Twitter page.

"We are shipping food and water. But you may have to evacuate. The winds seem to be building at a very tremendous rate. It's heading in one direction and all indications are it's going to hit very hard and big. Just like Andrews. So just be aware and be safe," he added, apparently referring to Hurricane Andrew, a Category 5 storm that struck the eastern coastal region of the United States in August 1992 and left 65 people dead. (ANI)

