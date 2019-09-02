A satellite image of Hurricane Dorian
A satellite image of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian claims first casualty in Bahamas

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:31 IST

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 2 (ANI): An eight-year-old boy died after Hurricane Dorian">Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm, made landfall on the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island on Sunday night.
The hurricane is expected to continue to pound the island for most of Monday as it moves toward the southeastern US coast.
According to local media, the deceased eight-year-old boy's grandmother told the reporters that he died on Abaco Island and his body was found by his mother. She also added that her granddaughter is missing, CNN reported.
The storm, which has winds of 165 mph while it was 115 miles east of West Palm Beach early Monday, is expected to begin trudging toward the mainland US later in the day, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The massive storm will get "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast Monday night through Wednesday evening, the centre added.
The damage was reported in Elbow Cay, Man-o-War and Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands, where buildings were destroyed and many were partially submerged, with water flooding all around them.
The Abaco Islands are a group of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, east of southern Florida.
According to the hurricane centre, the northwestern Bahamas will be drenched in up to 24 inches of rain, with some areas expecting up to 30 inches of water.
"Residents on Grand Bahama Island should not leave their shelter when the eye passes over, as winds will rapidly increase on the other side of the eye. Residents in the Abacos should continue to stay in their shelter until conditions subside later today," it added.
Earlier today, there was a hurricane warning in effect for Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas and also in Florida. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:23 IST

Afgan President discusses draft framework deal between US and Taliban

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad have deliberated upon the draft framework agreement between the US and the Taliban.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:53 IST

Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Family members of Noor Mohammad Dar, a truck driver killed by stone pelters in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district, is facing immense difficulties as they have lost the only bread earner of the family.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:48 IST

India builds school in eastern Jhapa district of Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 02 (ANI): The Government of India on Monday handed over a newly built school infrastructure in Eastern Jhapa District, the home district of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:33 IST

3,931 patients undergoing treatment as dengue wreaks havoc in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 2 (ANI): As many as 3,931 patients suffering from dengue are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across Bangladesh, said officials of Health Crisis Management and Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:27 IST

Pakistan has no locus standi on J-K: Rajnath to Japanese PM

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Pakistan has no 'locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:57 IST

Sanjiv Ranjan concurrently accredited as India's envoy to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Sanjiv Ranjan, India's Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Ecuador, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:44 IST

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in North Korea on 3-day visit

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a three-day visit to North Korea where he's likely to deliberate upon among other things Pyongyang's widely scrutinised nuclear programme.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:16 IST

Hindu women in Nepal celebrate Teej festival

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 2 (ANI): The Hindu women across Nepal celebrated 'Teej' festival on Monday. Devotees thronged various temples of Lord Shiva including Pashupatinath temple here to offer prayers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:07 IST

Rajnath Singh pays homage to Japan's SDF forces

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 2 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday evening (local time) paid his respects to Japanese self-defence forces (SDF) personnel, who died in the line of duty, by laying a wreath at Ichigaya.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:00 IST

Afghanistan: 6 killed in explosion in Kunduz

Kunduz [Afghanistan], Sept 02 (ANI): At least six security personnel were killed in an explosion in Kunduz city, reported Tolo News.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:07 IST

Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific, bilateral ties with New...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met New Zealand's Leader of Opposition Simon Bridges and held discussions on Indo-Pacific and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:45 IST

Meeting between Kulbushan Jadhav, Indian Deputy High...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 2 (ANI): The meeting between India's Deputy Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and Indian Kulbushan Jadhav has concluded in Islamabad, sources told ANI

Read More
iocl