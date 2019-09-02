Representative Image
Representative Image

Hurricane Dorian: Florida issues warnings, orders evacuation

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 2 (ANI): Hurricane warnings were issued on Sunday night (local time) particularly across a stretch of eastern Florida located along the Atlantic coastline as powerful storm Dorian neared the United States.
In view of the storm, mandatory evacuations were also ordered in South Carolina and Georgia.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center issued its first hurricane warning around 5:00 p.m. (local time) on Sunday. The storm was about 175 miles east of Palm Beach and moving to the west at five mph in the evening, Fox News reported.
The Center, in a statement, said, "Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast through mid-week and relevant warnings are in effect. Only a slight deviation to the left of the official forecast would bring the core of Dorian near or over the Florida east coast. Residents should listen to advice given by local emergency officials."
"There is an increasing likelihood of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina later this week. Residents in these areas should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian and listen to advice given by local emergency officials," the statement read.
"Heavy rains, capable of producing life-threatening flash floods, are expected over northern portions of the Bahamas and coastal sections of the southeast and lower mid-Atlantic regions of the United States through late this week," it added.
In a Facebook post on the same day, Naval Station Mayport, in Jacksonville, announced it would be evacuated by Monday morning.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted on Sunday night, "Starting noon tomorrow, individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane Dorian."
In an effort to make sure the enough availability and supply of petroleum products, emergency supplies, and food, Kemp also issued an executive order temporarily suspending federal rules and regulations which otherwise would limit the hours that operators of commercial vehicles could drive.
The Category 5 hurricane battered parts of the Bahamas on Sunday with its 185 mph winds, making it the second-strongest storm in the Atlantic Ocean since 1950.
Meteorologists warned of a storm surge that would raise water levels as much as 18 feet to 23 feet above normal, as well as the possibility of more than two feet of rainfall in some areas. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:09 IST

