Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in Texas, heavy rains expected on Sunday

Washington DC [USA], July 26 (Sputnik/ANI): Hurricane Hanna has made landfall in Texas and heavy rains and life-threatening flooding is expected, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

"The eye of Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, at 5:00 PM CDT about 15 miles (20 km) north of Port Mansfield, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 km/h)," NHC said in a statement.

According to NHC, the centre of Hanna will now move inland over south Texas and will move into northeastern Mexico on Sunday.

"Hanna is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches through Monday in south Texas and into the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and northern Tamaulipas. This rain will produce life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams and isolated minor to moderate river flooding. Hanna is also expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts," NHC said.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Douglas continues to move northwest toward Hawaii. (Sputnik/ANI)

