Naveed Walter, a Pakistani human rights defender.
Naveed Walter, a Pakistani human rights defender.

I am targeted for being a defender of religious minorities, alleges Pak Christian activist

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:17 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 8 (ANI): A Pakistani Christian human rights defender has accused the country's government and security agencies of targetting him and his colleagues for helping the victims of religious violence.
Naveed Walter, who recently migrated to the United States, and runs an NGO called Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) in Faisalabad, said, "I am targetted for being a defender of religious minorities and religious liberties, particularly for assisting minorities through legal proceedings for their protection and bringing culprits to justice."
The HRFP has been defending human rights since 1994. The NGO runs a 24-hour telephone line (0800-09494) and supports religious minorities in legal proceedings, as well as provides all possible assistance to victims of religious violence.
The reason for the crackdown against the NGO is a recent speech that Naveed gave at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), in which he denounced the violence perpetrated in the name of religion in Pakistan.
The government claims that Naveed did not mention the Kashmir issue in his address and presented a negative image of the country at the international level, both in the address and the side meetings.

Naveed told ANI, "Different government departments have pressurised me during international advocacy efforts, whenever I have addressed international forums. They even visited HRFP's office, and pressurised my colleague, followed me and tried to scare my family at home and field."
"They created problems in the renewal of the organisation's registration, blocked HRFP's bank account and when they couldn't stop me from doing my work by any of these hurdles, they threatened severely. We immediately relocated to the United States to be safe," Naveed said.
He further said that human rights defenders in Pakistan are being targeted when they raise their voices internationally.
"The authorities in Pakistan blame human rights defenders for damaging the country's image, just as how they blamed me, but they don't make the situation better and safer for minorities," he said.
"The HRFP staff is not afraid and will continue to work for the marginalised minorities and to protect the minority girls who are being abducted, forcefully converted and married off," he added.
He said that his organisation will continue to assist the families and victims of blasphemy by way of releasing them from prisons and raising the issues of discriminatory practices against the minorities.
The advocacy and awareness activities will also continue on local, national and international levels, Naveed said.
Religious minorities in Pakistan, be it Christians, Hindus or Sikhs, are being persecuted by state and non-state actors.
An estimated 1,000 women and girls from religious minorities are abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and then married off to their abductors every year. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:28 IST

Iraqi forces kill several protesters in Baghdad, Basra

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 8 (ANI): Six demonstrators in Baghdad and five others in Basra were shot dead by Iraq's security forces on Thursday as they were trying to remove barriers blocking their march in Central Baghdad, the police and medical officials said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:53 IST

Nawaz Sharif's name likely to be removed from ECL

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's name is likely to be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) upon a prior request citing health concerns, local media reported on Friday citing sources.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:15 IST

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in Swachh Bharat...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya on Friday participated in the Swachh Bharat programme on the Rama Krishna beachfront here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:42 IST

Protesters drag Bolivian Mayor through streets, forcefully cut her hair

La Paz [Bolivia], Nov 8 (ANI): Patricia Arce, mayor of Vinto, a city of 60000 in central Bolivia, has been attacked on Thursday by opposition protesters who dragged her through the streets barefoot, covered her in red paint and forcibly cut her hair, as weeks of violent political unrest continued to p

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:17 IST

'Zakir Naik's IRF minted millions of rupees through charities,...

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 8 (ANI): The Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) founded by controversial preacher Zakir Naik, has collected millions of rupees through charities and donations worldwide and used the funds to spread radical thoughts, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy he

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:54 IST

Three explosions in Bishkek cafe leave several people wounded

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Nov 8 (Sputnik/ANI): Three explosions in a cafe at the center of Bishkek left several people injured on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:02 IST

MoS G Kishan Reddy outlines misuse of NPOs in terror financing...

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 8 (ANI): Terror organisations in some countries are misusing non-profit organisations (NPOs) to propagate fundamentalism, radicalisation and to move funds to boost their interests, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said here at a global ministerial-level conf

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:44 IST

North Korean diplomat slams Japan's Abe over missile tests criticism

Pyongyang [North Korea], Nov 8 (ANI): Threatening Japan with "serious disaster" if it persists in "provoking" Pyongyang, a North Korean diplomat on Thursday slammed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an "idiot and villain" after he criticised recent weapon tests by North Korea.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:41 IST

Russia thwarts activities of ISIS supporters in Dagestan

Moscow [Russia], Nov 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted, in cooperation with other agencies, the activity of a cell of supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group who had gathered at least 10 million rubles (USD 1,57,000) in Russia's Dagestan for the ne

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:39 IST

FATF blues looms on Pak as group finds deficiencies in terror...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): The danger for Pakistan of remaining in Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey-list is not yet over as the anti-terror financing watchdog in its latest report has found serious deficiencies in the country's measures and frameworks to curb money laundering for the

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:26 IST

Survey shows China encroaching Nepal's land

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 8 (ANI): China is encroaching into Nepal's land through an ongoing road expansion project in Tibet, Nepal's Survey Department has said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:18 IST

China-US trade drops by 14.9% in 10 months: Chinese Customs

Beijing [China], Nov 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The US-China trade decreased by 14.9 per cent in the first 10 months of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018, totaling USD 447.83 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Read More
iocl