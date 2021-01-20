I love you, Jilly, says Joe Biden in Twitter message to wife ahead of inauguration

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Just moments after arriving at the US Capitol for the inauguration, Joe Biden's account sent a tweet with a message to his wife, soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden.

The tweet said: "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn't be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead."



The tweet also included a short video of the Bidens holding hands as they arrived for the ceremony.

Biden is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday at around noon local time.

Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed as part of enhanced security measures for the inauguration. (ANI)

