Iconic Niagara Falls witnesses yoga celebrations under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

New York [United States], June 20 (ANI): Ahead of International Day of Yoga, celebrations were held at the iconic Niagara Falls with the support of the Consulate General of India in New York, Buffalo-Niagara Tamil Mandram and the India Association of Buffalo on 19 June 2022.



The event took place at the Goat Island of Niagara Falls State Park which directly overlooks the Falls.

Around 150 Yoga lovers participated in the event, which was the first International Day of Yoga celebration at the Niagara Falls on the US side.

"Honored to be here on International Yoga Day- a worldwide celebration to bring peace to the world," said Yoga instructor Brian Ball, who has been practising Yoga for almost fifty years as he led the session.



Describing Yoga as a really important practice, the past president of a network of religious communities stated that "Yoga is a gift from India," adding that the exercises help the mind, body and spirit work altogether.



Yoga lovers from across communities joined the event with great enthusiasm and fervour.

Members of Buffalo Network of Religious Communities, an organization consisting of various religious communities in the region, too participated in the Yoga celebrations. Their members spoke of their long association with Yoga and the Buffalo-based Indian community.

Members of the Indian community were present at the event in large numbers, who had come along with children. Indian students from the Buffalo area, studying in various institutions of higher education, also participated. Members of the media too were present at the event. The celebrations concluded with plans to make it a standard feature of the Buffalo-Niagara region cultural calendar.

June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

Moreover, the International Day of Yoga over the years has not only boosted Yoga's popularity but also expanded its geographical presence by inspiring its adoption in several new territories.

Meanwhile, another joinee who attended the event that took place under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav thanked the consulate in New York City to bring people together and practise yoga in a meaningful way.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is being celebrated in the country in commemoration of 75 years of independence of India, and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It's a celebration of our collective achievements as a 75-year-old independent country with a legacy of 5000+ years of ancient history.

The celebration rests on five pillars outlined by the Prime Minister i.e. Freedom struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 as guiding force for moving forward and Keeping dreams and duties as inspiration. (ANI)

