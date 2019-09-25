Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)

If you want to invest in market where there's scale, come to India: Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:49 IST

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told business leaders at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here on Wednesday.
"If you want to invest in a market where the latest trends and features are appreciated, come to India. If you want to invest in start-ups with a huge market, come to India," he said.
Outlining India's stature as the world's largest infrastructure ecosystem, Modi also invited the global business community to invest in urbanisation in the country.
"If you want to invest in one of the world's largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India. We are rapidly modernising our cities, and equipping them with the latest technology and citizen-friendly infrastructure. Thus if you want to invest in urbanisation, come to India," he added.
He also told the business leaders that if they want to make in India, both for India and the world, they should "come to India".
"We have opened our defence sector like never before. If you want to Make in India, for India and for the world, come to India," the Prime Minister stated.
Before delivering his address, he had held a one-on-one meeting with the former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg.
The leader is currently in the United States on a week-long visit, during which he is slated to speak at the UN General Assembly on Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:13 IST

Democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness makes India...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Emphasising over India's strengths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the four factors which make India reliable for investors are democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:00 IST

India to spend 1.3 trillion dollars on modern infrastructure: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is going to spend around 1.3 trillion dollars on modern infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:41 IST

PM Modi meets Michael Bloomberg in New York

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Mayor of New York City, Michael R Bloomberg ahead of his address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:46 IST

UK Parliament resumes after Supreme Court ruling

London [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): British parliamentarians returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court decreed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful, CNN reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:15 IST

Sindhi Foundation to hold event during UNGA session to raise...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): A US-based Sindhi organisation will hold an event to raise awareness against the abduction and forced conversion of thousands of young Sindhi girls to Islam in Pakistan during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:51 IST

Non-Muslims not allowed to rent, purchase property in Karachi's...

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 25 (ANI): In yet another case of religious intolerance in Pakistan, notices have cropped up in various affluent localities of the financial capital Karachi which asked people not to rent or sell their property to non-Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:16 IST

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Court sends Maryam, Yousuf to jail on...

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 25 (ANI): An accountability court on Wednesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for an extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:07 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-October

Moscow [Russia], Sept 25 (ANI): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia in the middle of October.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:55 IST

Wreckage of Indonesia cargo plane found, 4 bodies recovered

Jakarta (Indonesia), Sept. 25 (Xinhua/ANI): Rescuers have recovered the wreckage of a cargo plane that lost contact at a jungle in Indonesia's eastern Papua province last week and evacuated the bodies of all four people on board, a research official said Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:25 IST

Hillary Clinton supports impeachment inquiry into Trump-Zelensky call

Washington [US], Sept 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton has expressed support for the House of Representatives' decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:02 IST

Israeli forces arrest Palestinian minister, summon governor

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 25 (ANI): Israel forces on Wednesday arrested Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hidmi and also summoned the Palestinian Authority's governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith to appear for questioning as a part of an unspecified investigation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:51 IST

China prepares massive military parade for Oct 1 celebrations

Beijing [China], Sept 25 (ANI): Despite a damaging year of trade tensions with the US and ongoing pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong, China is preparing for a massive military parade on October 1 to mark 70 years of Communist rule in the country.

Read More
iocl