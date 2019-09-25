If you want to invest in market where there's scale, come to India: Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told business leaders at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here on Wednesday.

"If you want to invest in a market where the latest trends and features are appreciated, come to India. If you want to invest in start-ups with a huge market, come to India," he said.

Outlining India's stature as the world's largest infrastructure ecosystem, Modi also invited the global business community to invest in urbanisation in the country.

"If you want to invest in one of the world's largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India. We are rapidly modernising our cities, and equipping them with the latest technology and citizen-friendly infrastructure. Thus if you want to invest in urbanisation, come to India," he added.

He also told the business leaders that if they want to make in India, both for India and the world, they should "come to India".

"We have opened our defence sector like never before. If you want to Make in India, for India and for the world, come to India," the Prime Minister stated.

Before delivering his address, he had held a one-on-one meeting with the former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg.

The leader is currently in the United States on a week-long visit, during which he is slated to speak at the UN General Assembly on Friday. (ANI)