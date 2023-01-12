Illinois joined states across the US in passing historic gun violence prevention package: Barack Obama

Washington [US], January 12 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama in a tweet on Thursday said that this week, Illinois joined states across the country in passing a historic gun violence prevention package.

Obama said that it wouldn't have been possible without the work of grassroots organizers, survivors and their families, and lawmakers who channelled their anguish into bold action.

"This week, Illinois joined states across the country in passing a historic gun violence prevention package. This would not have been possible without the work of grassroots organizers, survivors and their families, and lawmakers who channelled their anguish into bold action," Obama tweeted on his official Twitter handle @BarackObama.

A six-year-old boy was, last week, taken into police custody after he shot a teacher at Rickneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, CNN reported citing police chief Steve Drew.



The police chief said that the female teacher who was in her 30s was shot in a classroom and stressed that "this was not an accidental shooting."

"In reference to the investigation below, the suspect has been identified as a 6-year-old male student at Richneck Elementary School. The student is in custody." Newport News Police Department announced in an official statement.





It further said, "The victim has been identified as a teacher. The teacher's injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The investigation remains ongoing."



Police Chief Steve Drew said that there was an altercation between the teacher and a student who was having a firearm. According to Drew, a single round was fired.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden, recently, said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase from 18 to 21.



Furthermore, on June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.

The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding.



The bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals. (ANI)

