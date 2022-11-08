"I'm open to the idea of voting Democrat again in future", Elon Musk hours after announcing support to Republicans

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): Within hours of announcing his support for the Republican Congress ahead of the US mid-term elections, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that he is open to the idea of voting Democrat again in the future.

"To be clear, my historical party affiliation has been Independent, with an actual voting history of entirely Democrat until this year," he tweeted.

"And I'm open to the idea of voting Democrat again in the future," he tweeted further.

Earlier on Monday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced his support for the Republican Congress out in the open and recommended the voters cast their ballot for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Musk made the declaration and said that it is best for there to be two political parties in power, pointing out at Joe Biden who holds the position in the White House for the Democrats.

"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk tweeted on Monday.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!" he added.

Notably, Musk vowed to vote Republican in May earlier this year.

The US is gearing up for the mid-term elections which are slated to take place in less than a week.

Republicans are expected to take the House of Representatives on Tuesday, though control over the Senate is a toss-up, Fox News reported citing the polls.US Midterm elections are the general elections that are held near the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office.

Federal offices that are up for election during the midterms include all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 33 or 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's endorsement for Republicans comes a week after he took over Twitter and began making massive changes to the micro-blogging platform.

After closing the expected Twitter in the last week of October, the Tesla CEO purged the top executives of the company as a result of which Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal left the company's San Francisco headquarters.

Moreover, Musk's decision of implementing the blue tick fee also did not go well with many.

Apart from the "blue tick fee", Musk has also been receiving a lot of hate on Twitter for laying off employees. Defending his decision to fire employees, Musk said that it was needed as Twitter was losing more than USD 4 million per day.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," Musk tweeted. (ANI)