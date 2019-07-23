Representative Image
Representative Image

IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent for FY20

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:48 IST

Washington DC [India], July 23 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its projection for India's economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 7 per cent for the fiscal year 2019-20 owing to the "weaker-than-expected outlook" for the domestic demand.
The growth is expected to rise to 7.2 per cent points in FY21, down by the projected growth rate of 7.5 in the earlier report.
"India's economy is set to grow at 7.0 per cent in 2019, picking up to 7.2 per cent in 2020. The downward revision of 0.3 percentage point for both years reflects a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Update.
Similarly, the global growth forecast for FY20 has been cut down by 0.1 per cent points to 3.2. This is the fourth consecutive time that the global growth forecast has been lowered.
Among the factors cited by the report for the lower growth forecast includes increased trade and technology tensions between the United States and China, prolonged uncertainty on Brexit, and weaker-than-expected activity in emerging market and developing economies.
"Among emerging market and developing economies, the first-quarter GDP in China was stronger than forecast, but indicators for the second quarter suggest a weakening of activity. Elsewhere in emerging Asia, as well as in Latin America, activity has disappointed," the report read. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:01 IST

Surprised by India's reaction: Imran Khan on Trump's mediation...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he is "surprised" by India's reaction to Donald Trump's offer to play a role of a mediator on the issue of Kashmir between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:12 IST

Trump gifts cricket bat to Khan, accepts invite to visit Pak

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Donald Trump presented Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan with a cricket bat, along with a picture of former US president Dwight Eisenhower during the meeting at the White House here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:57 IST

Boris Johnson will be next Prime Minister of UK

London [UK], July 23 (ANI): Hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson will be the next prime minister of Britain after defeating Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative party's leadership contest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:46 IST

Afghanistan demands clarification on Trump's remarks

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): Afghanistan on Tuesday sought clarification on US President Donald Trump's statements regarding their nation, which were made during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:27 IST

Bilaterally there will never be resolution of Kashmir issue: Pak PM

Washington [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday told an American news outlet that there will never be a resolution to the Kashmir issue bilaterally and asserted that the US and President Trump can play a "big part" in mediation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:24 IST

N Korean state media releases pictures of Kim inspecting...

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 23 (ANI): North Korean state media on Tuesday released images showing its leader Kim Jong-un inspecting what is touted to be a submarine in the making at a warehouse.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:23 IST

South Korean fighter jets fire warning shots at Russian military aircraft

Seoul [South Korea], July 23 (ANI): South Korean fighter jets on Tuesday fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft after it allegedly violated the country's airspace.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:27 IST

Pakistan China's vassal, Khan is Xi's jester, says ex-Pentagon official

Washington [USA], July 23 (ANI): An ex-Pentagon official, Michael Rubin, warned the United States against falling prey to Pakistan's latest bid to revive relations, stating that the South Asian country's Prime Minister Imran Khan did not seek a new partnership, but aimed at continuing a pattern of dup

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:50 IST

Pak was subversive, going against us: Trump on cancelled $1.3bn aid

Washington [USA], July 23 (ANI): During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday, US President Donald Trump strongly criticised Islamabad for its behaviour which led to the cancellation of US aid amounting to USD 1.3 billion to the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:02 IST

US lawmaker tells Pak to dismantle terror infrastructure for...

New York [USA], July 23 (ANI): US Representative and Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Eliot L. Engel, on Monday told Pakistan to first take "concrete and irreversible steps to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure" on its soil to hold "meaningful" dialogue with India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 07:02 IST

Washington Post dedicates entire supplement highlighting...

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): As minorities group of Pakistan held multiple demonstrations outside the White House to protest against the oppression by Islamabad, the US media widely covered their dissent, with Washington Post dedicating an entire supplement highlighting issues that minorities in Ka

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 06:08 IST

Kashmir is a bilateral issue, US ready to assist: State Dept

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Hours after President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him for third-party mediation on Kashmir issue, US State Department on Monday said that the matter is a bilateral issue concerning Islamabad and New Delhi, however, Washington is "re

Read More
iocl