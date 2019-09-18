To support its ailing economy, the country had signed a similar USD 6 billion loan from the IMF earlier this year.
To support its ailing economy, the country had signed a similar USD 6 billion loan from the IMF earlier this year.

IMF to extend $6 bn bailout package to restore Pak's plunging economy

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday announced that it would extend a bailout package worth USD six billion to help Pakistan restore an inclusive and sustainable growth of its plunging economy.
In a video shared on its official Twitter page, the global money lender said that large deficits in the past, the high cost to buy a rupee, and lack of reforms have undermined the growth of the cash-strapped economy.
In addition, significant government borrowing had further made it difficult to pay down the debt, added the IMF.
The global lending agency said that "to restore strong and sustainable growth, Pakistan has developed a bold 3-year program to first, allow the market to drive a fair value of the rupee helping to restore competitiveness and support exports; second, reducing debt by ensuring that more people pay taxes and the rich pay their fair share; and third, protecting vulnerable groups by increasing spending on healthcare and education."
It said the loan would further accelerate reforms to encourage investment to help companies thrive and create jobs. "This will help Pakistan's economy reach its full potential," the global money lender wrote on Twitter.
To support its ailing economy, the country had signed a similar USD 6 billion loan from the IMF earlier this year.
On Monday, an eight-member IMF delegation arrived in Islamabad to review Pakistan's economic progress two months after signing the deal with focus on the country's failure to achieve the set revenue collection target, Arab News reported.
Pakistan's trade deficit shrank by nearly 38 per cent in the first two months of the current fiscal year, driven largely by a decline in imports of non-essential luxury items.
The constant decline in the trade deficit showed that imports have also plummeted despite a meagre growth in exports.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was elected on an anti-corruption plank and a pledge to end austerity measures, had vowed to improve the depleting economic situation of the cash-strapped country.
In fact, the opposite has happened. In reality, prices of gas and oil products and electricity in Pakistan have risen considerably, burning a hole in common man's pocket. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:21 IST

CPEC paralysing Balochistan, says activists at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 18 (ANI): Human rights experts and activists from Balochistan have opposed the construction of the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the region alleging it as an "illegal project" in the occupied territory.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:57 IST

US, India well placed to support rules-based international...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Florida Congressman Ted Yoho said on Wednesday that the US and India are well placed to support a rules-based international order.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:55 IST

AEC chairman launches cancer care connect in Vienna

Vienna [Austria], Sept 18 (ANI): Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) chairman KN Vyas has launched the NCG Vishwam Cancer Care Connect here on the sidelines of 63rd general conference of IAEA.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:35 IST

21 nuclear reactors under planning, construction: AEC chief

Vienna [Austria], Sept 18 (ANI): India has demonstrated its ability to design, build and reliably operate Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) and light water reactors (LWRs), Atomic Energy Commission Chairman KN Vyas said on Wednesday and noted that 21 reactors were in various stages of construct

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:35 IST

Imran Khan promises 'accountability for all' in Kasur minor rape case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday promised 'accountability for all' in the incident of three minor boys who were raped and then murdered in Kasur district in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:28 IST

Things won't change until international community supports us:...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): A day after a Hindu girl from Sindh was found murdered in her hostel room, a Sindh activist on Wednesday called on the world community to raise its voice against the atrocities carried out targeting his community in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Successive Indian PMs forged strong ties with US: Ambassador

Washington DC [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said successive Indian Prime Ministers have forged strong ties with Washington, highlighting the long-standing and robust relationship between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Clash in Jalalabad ends with 4 attackers killed by Afghan forces

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 18 (ANI): A gunfight that lasted five hours in Jalalabad on Wednesday was concluded after all four attackers were killed by Afghan security forces.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

British experts support India's move on Kashmir; condemn attack...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): Experts from Britain on Wednesday extended support to India government over its decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the move would help in improving the quality of life of Kashmiri people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:51 IST

Activists expose Pak, Iran over human rights violations in Balochistan

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): Activists have urged the United Nations to take notice of the plight of millions of Baloch people, who are being victimised by Pakistan and Iran.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:37 IST

Nepal urges climbers, trekkers to halt activities as rainfall continues

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 18 (ANI): Nepal's Department of Tourism (DoT) has asked trekking and expedition companies to halt activities as a precaution in view of incessant rainfall in the region in the last few days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:09 IST

Pak rejects India's request to allow Modi's flight through its airspace

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India's request to allow over its air space Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to the United States later this week.

Read More
iocl