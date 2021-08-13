Immunocompromised people in US to get 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccines

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the third dose of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 for immunocompromised people.



"The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease. After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on late Thursday, as quoted by the body's statement.

"Today's action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19. As we've previously stated, other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time," Woodcock added. (ANI/Sputnik)

