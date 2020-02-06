Impeachment attempt by Democrats ended in vindication, says White House

Washington DC [USA], Feb 6 (ANI): The White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday said that US President Donald Trump's "impeachment attempt by the Democrats" ended up absolving Trump of all the allegations made against him.

"Today, the sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J. Trump. As we have said all along, he is not guilty," said Sarah Sanders in a statement.

The White House statement comes in the wake of US President's acquittal by the US Senate in the impeachment trial on Wednesday.

Taking on Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who voted for Trump's conviction, she said, "The Senate voted to reject the baseless articles of impeachment, and only the President's political opponents - all Democrats, and one failed Republican presidential candidate - voted for the manufactured impeachment articles.

She further said that Trump is looking forward to continuing his work on behalf of the American people in 2020 and beyond.

Slamming the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, she said, "In the Senate, the Democrats continued to make their political motivations clear - Rep. Schiff proclaimed the issues "cannot be decided at the ballot box" - proving once again they think they know better than the voters of this country."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said he will make a public statement on Thursday (local time) at noon regarding his acquittal in the impeachment trial by the Senate. (ANI)

