Imran Khan defends China's mistreatment of Uyghurs, says 'Xinjiang not what Western media portrays'

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Turning blind eye to Uyghur Muslim suppression in China, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the situation in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region ((XUAR) is not what Western media portrays.

Defending "all-weather ally China, Imran Khan in an exclusive interview with Fareed Zakaria for CNN, said that Pakistan's ambassador to China Moinul Haq had visited XUAR and said that the situation over there is "not what the Western media portrays."

Imran Khan, who has long projected himself as a champion of Islamic causes, continues to support China on its policy regarding Xinjiang, despite the global bid to hold Beijing accountable for suppressing Uyghur Muslims in the region.

However, the growing dependence on China for economic aid and diplomatic support is the major reason that Pakistani leadership is left with no option but to publicly commit to China's policies even though they are responsible for the genocide of Uyghur Muslims.

Khan supported Beijing on the Xinjiang issue and also backed the communist regime on the South China Sea as well as One-China Principle during the inaugural ceremony of the Beijing Olympics 2022.

"The Pakistan side expressed its "commitment to One-China Policy and support for China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet," read a joint statement released following the meeting of Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Islamabad gave its support to China on issues related to the One China Policy and the South China Sea, which the West sees as arbitrary rules policies made by Beijing to foster its expansionist approach.



"The Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and security, as well as promoting its socio-economic development and prosperity," it added.

Islamabad's support to Beijing against the accusation of human rights violation by China in the Xinjiang region came at a time when recently 243 global groups called for action against China over human rights abuses in the country.

When questioned about China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, PM Imran Kahn in usual move pointed fingers towards India and said that a comparison of Pakistan's condemnation of India committing genocide of innocent people in Kashmir and the issue of Xinjiang is not fair.

"Kashmir is a disputed territory between Pakistan and India and India is ruled by an RSS ideology," Khan said.

He also warned of a looming war between the two nuclear states. "Until the Kashmir issue is resolved, the fear of war between the two nuclear powers will remain intact," said Khan.

Building a narrative against India, put up the facade of minorities rights in India. He said, "There is a tragedy that unfolded in India. The RSS ideology has taken over India. How do you deal with it --- an ideology based on hate, racial superiority and hate for Muslims, minorities, Christians and of course Pakistan."

Meanwhile, Christians have historically been mistreated, marginalised, and attacked in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, minorities like Hindus, Christians, Ahmaddiyas, and Shias are frequently harassed and persecuted. Moreover, Pakistan is muddled due to the European Union's (EU) Generalized Schemes of Preference Plus GSP+ status review proposed to take place this month in Islamabad.

The EU had then observed that Pakistan had failed to make meaningful advances in protecting human rights, particularly in relation to the country's controversial blasphemy laws, targetting minorities. (ANI)

