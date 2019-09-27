Russian FM Sergei Lavrov met pakistan PM Imran Khan on the sidelines of UNGA session in New York on Thursday. (Photo courtesy: MFA Russia Twitter handle)
Imran Khan holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister on UNGA sidelines

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:47 IST

New York [US], Sept 26 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.
While Pakistan Foreign Ministry has claimed that Kashmir was discussed during the meeting, Russia in the past has maintained that Moscow has "no role" to play on the matter unless both New Delhi and Islamabad ask for mediation.
The two sides exchanged views on the recent developments pertaining to the Afghan peace process. Khan reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, and emphasised that the stalled peace process must be resumed at the earliest to advance the objectives of peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
Trump recently called off peace talks with Taliban in the aftermath of the Kabul car bombing carried out by the group earlier this month that claimed the lives of 12 people, including an American soldier.
Khan and Lavrov underscored the importance of both sides consulting each other on all issues of common interest, a statement by Pakistan Foreign Ministry read. (ANI)

