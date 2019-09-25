Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a press conference in New York on Tuesday. (Photo Credits: Pakistan Govt Twitter)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a press conference in New York on Tuesday. (Photo Credits: Pakistan Govt Twitter)

Imran Khan quotes Congress over Kashmir issue

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:14 IST

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): In yet another embarrassing moment for the opposition Congress, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday quoted the Indian political party while launching an attack on New Delhi over the Kashmir issue.
"For a start, they have to lift the curfew, that's the beginning. Even the Congress party in India has commented that poor people have been shut inside for 50 days. No one knows what's happening with the political prisoners... (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has boxed himself in a blind alley," Khan told reporters at a press conference here on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session.
This is not the first time that Congress has been left red-faced with Pakistan's actions over the Kashmir matter.
Earlier this month, the opening pages of a leaked Pakistan's dossier on Jammu and Kashmir contained the statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370.
"It has been 20 days since the people of Jammu and Kashmir had their freedom and civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of the Opposition and Press got a taste of draconian administration and brute force unleashed on people of Jammu and Kashmir when we tried to visit Srinagar," Gandhi had been quoted as saying in the pages.
Adding insult to injury, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari last month wrote a letter to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate on the Kashmir issue. In her letter, Mazari had claimed that Gandhi noted that people are dying in Jammu and Kashmir.
These developments led to a furore by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which accused Congress of siding with Pakistan and speaking in the language of the neighbouring country.
Amidst this, Gandhi had clarified his stance and hit out at Pakistan for instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that matters related to the region are India's internal issues with no room for interference by Islamabad.
The Congress, too, reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and shall always remain a part of India.
Since August 5, tensions between India and Pakistan soared after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two separate Union Territories (UTs). The move shocked and rattled Islamabad, which has since then, downgraded bilateral ties and attempted to internationalise the strictly bilateral matter, but to no avail.
Pakistan has been resorting to anti-India rhetoric and has been raking up the so-called mistreatment of the Muslims in India, but has been snubbed globally over the Kashmir issue.
India has repeatedly maintained that its constitutional provisions on Kashmir were strictly internal, a stance supported by the international community, including the countries from SAARC and the Arab World. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:19 IST

Death toll increases to 23 in PoK quake, 300 injured

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 25 (ANI): The death toll increased to 23 in the strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude that hit Pakistan-India (Jammu and Kashmir) border region yesterday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:13 IST

Modi meets leaders from Pacific Islands states in New York

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the heads of state and governments of the Pacific Islands states here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:08 IST

Disappointed with international community: Imran Khan admits...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Admitting that Pakistan has failed in its attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he is disappointed with the international community over the issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:15 IST

US will never ratify UN Arms trade treaty, says Trump

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) told the member states of the United Nations that his country will never ratify UN Arms trade treaty that set rules for sales and transfers of small arms, missile launchers and warships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:06 IST

India not shying away from talks with Pak: Modi to Trump

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India is not shying away from talks with Pakistan and has urged it to take concrete steps to tackle terrorism but they have not made any efforts to combat the menace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:56 IST

We have narrowed the areas of differences: Gokhale on US-India...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): India and the United States have narrowed down the areas of differences in trade talks and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are optimistic about reaching "some kind of a trade agreement in the near future", said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokh

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:49 IST

Netizens zoom in on 'showstopper' Diet Coke at Modi -Trump...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): While all eyes were fixed on the bilateral between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, netizens zoomed in on a bottle of what looked like Diet Coke, which appeared in the photo of the two leaders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:44 IST

PM Modi gifts picture of 'Howdy Modi' event to Donald Trump

New York [US], Sept 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) gifted US President Donald Trump a picture of the iconic moment from 'Howdy Modi' event which the two leaders jointly addressed in Houston on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:12 IST

PM Modi will take care of it: Trump on Imran Khan admitting...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take care of it, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in response to how he sees Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan statement wherein he admitted that the Pakistani ISI trained Al Qaeda.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:05 IST

Trump is a very good friend of India: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sep 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in New York and called him a "good friend of India".

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:00 IST

Trump compares Modi to king of Rock 'N' Roll Elvis Presley

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rock 'N' Roll legend Elvis Presley after attending the recent 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston where the Indian leader received much support by the community present.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:59 IST

Hopeful Modi, Khan would work out peaceful solution to disputes: Trump

New York [US], Sept 24 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan would "get along" and work out a peaceful solution to the recent disputes between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Read More
iocl