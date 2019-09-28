Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Imran Khan refers to PM Modi as Indian president in UNGA speech

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 03:38 IST

New York [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday committed an embarrassing gaffe, as he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'President' during his maiden address to the UN General Assembly in New York.
As Khan continued his anti-India rhetoric in his speech that exceeded beyond the stipulated time-limit of between 15-20 minutes, the cricketer-turned-politician referred to his Indian counterpart as "President Modi".
This is not the first time that Khan goofed up.
During his visit to Iran earlier this year, Khan made a faux pas and said that Germany and Japan "shared a border", while speaking on boosting trade ties, when he actually wanted to refer to the "border region" of Germany and France.
The comments drew massive flak from netizens on social media. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 02:43 IST

